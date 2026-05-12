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Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy.

Capitol Access Minute: More than 249K ballots cast in early voting; 3 weeks left in session

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 12, 2026 at 7:49 AM CDT
Louisiana State Capitol building at night
Brooke Thorington
Louisiana State Capitol building at night

With only three weeks left in the regular session, lawmakers are pushing through legislation and also trying to pass new congressional maps.

In the House, legislators passed a bill to remove the damages cap for injuries resulting from carbon capture and storage in Louisiana. The bill heads to a Senate Committee.

A bill to require healthcare providers to offer emergency contraception to all survivors of sexual assault cleared the House on Monday. New Orleans Democrat Rep. Delisha Boyd’s bill, HB 895, received unanimous approval and heads to a Senate committee.

More than 249,000 ballots were cast during early voting, which ended Saturday.

The party breakdown for early voting is 44% Democratic, 41% Republican, and 15% no party.

Polls for the May 16 closed party primaries open at 7 a.m. Saturday and close at 8 p.m.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.
Tags
Politics Louisiana News2026 Legislative SessionCapitol Access
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

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