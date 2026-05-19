© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Capitol Access Minute: Gov. Landry threatens to ban government pay raises after Amendment 3 failure

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 19, 2026 at 8:42 AM CDT
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry issued an executive order Tuesday prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in Louisiana K-12 public schools.
Allison Allsop
/
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry issued an executive order Tuesday prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in Louisiana K-12 public schools.

After voters rejected the constitutional amendment to combine education funds to help pay for permanent teacher pay raises, Gov. Jeff Landry made a social media post saying that if teachers do not get a pay raise, then no one in state government will get one.

In HB1201, which is being heard in a Senate committee, lawmakers voted to give the governor and other statewide officials raises and themselves an increase in their daily per diem, beginning in 2028. The constitutional amendment on teacher funding failed with 58% of the vote.

In another social media post, the governor announced he’s signed a bill giving Louisiana churches the right to remove agitators from places of worship. The bill was filed after Baton Rouge native and journalist Don Lemon was removed from a church service during an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota earlier this year.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.
Tags
Louisiana News
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info