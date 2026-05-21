Capitol Access Minute: House Government Affairs Committee to discuss congressional map Thursday

The congressional map with one less Democratic district will go before the House Governmental Affairs Committee Thursday morning. This is the same map sponsored by Republican Senator Jay Morris that cleared the Senate last week.

After the U.S. Supreme Court's Louisiana v Callais decision last month, Southern states have been rushing to redraw maps to reduce the number of Democratic congressional districts.

The map will have to clear the Republican-controlled committee, then go before the Republican-majority House before it reaches Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk.

Republican state Sen. Blake Miguez’s bill, SB194 , to force government programs like SNAP and Medicaid to report non-citizens seeking assistance to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement advanced through a House committee Tuesday. The bill will go before the full House next.

As Special Envoy to Greenland, the governor is currently visiting the Danish territory on behalf of President Donald Trump. Today is the last day of the conference he’s attending in Greenland.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.