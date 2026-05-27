Capitol Access Minute: Teacher pay raises, governor term limits and more

Teachers and support staff will get another one-time stipend this year, according to Gov. Jeff Landry. But he hasn’t said where the money will come from.

On Tuesday, Landry said the state isn’t allowed to dip into its newer savings account. He also said civil service raises will proceed despite a previous threat to pull them over teacher pay.

A bill, SB157 , to give educators paid parental leave cleared the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday. This would allow educators to take paid time off to spend time with their newborn, adoptive and/or foster child. The legislation has already cleared the Senate and heads to the full House.

Legislation to term-limit governors to two terms for life cleared the Senate. During debate, it was asked if the bill, HB 225 , is retrospective, meaning would it impact former governors John Bel Edwards and Bobby Jindal from running again. It was deemed it would not, and if the constitutional amendment receives voter approval, it would only impact governors going forward.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.