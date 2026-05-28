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A look at Trump's plan to build on the Abraham Accords

NPR | By Michele Kelemen
Published May 28, 2026 at 3:19 PM CDT

President Trump is pushing Saudi Arabia and Qatar to normalize relations with Israel, as part of an end to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Experts call that unrealistic.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen

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