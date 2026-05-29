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Capitol Access Minute: Louisiana House passes congressional map with one Democratic district

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published May 29, 2026 at 9:13 AM CDT
Louisiana Legislature

The House voted along party lines to approve the congressional map with one Democratic district on Thursday. Before the map was even voted on, it already faced litigation from the plaintiffs in the Louisiana v Callais case. That’s the case that reached the U.S. Supreme Court against the previous map with two Democratic districts.

Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins posted on social media that it was the worst map he’s ever seen and that it was drawn by a handful of guys in a secret room. The map is backed by state Republicans and Gov. Jeff Landry.

The governor, who cancelled the congressional primary, is expected to sign off on the map that will be used in the November election.

The session is scheduled to wrap on Monday, and lawmakers are expected to work through the weekend to pass other bills that were put on hold for the congressional map.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.
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Louisiana News
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

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