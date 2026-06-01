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Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy.

Capitol Access Minute: Bills head to governor's desk on final day of session

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published June 1, 2026 at 9:11 AM CDT
Pelican at the Louisiana State Capitol Building
Brooke Thorington
Pelican at the Louisiana State Capitol Building

After being amended in the Senate and agreed upon in the House, the state’s $47 billion budget, HB 1, is headed to the governor’s desk. Because the Revenue Estimating Conference is forecasting a $113 million shortfall for the current fiscal year and $104 million less for next year, both chambers agreed to the budget on the condition of not expanding any current programs.

The state's new congressional map, with one Democratic district and five Republican districts, has been signed by the governor. The map, SB 121, is already facing litigation from plaintiffs in the Louisiana v. Callais case. That’s the case that reached the U.S. Supreme Court against the previous map, which had two Democratic districts.

A bill to give lawmakers the power to remove judges for malfeasance is also headed to the governor’s desk. The bill, SB 479, defines what’s considered malfeasance in office, the legislative investigative process and requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the legislature to remove a judge.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsCapitol Access2026 Legislative Session
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

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