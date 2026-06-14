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Is going non-profit the future of local newspapers?

NPR | By David Folkenflik,
Diantha Parker
Published June 14, 2026 at 7:26 AM CDT

NPR's David Folkenflik speaks with Steve Grove, CEO and publisher of the Minnesota Star Tribune, about the future of newspapers and if going non-profit will strengthen them.

Copyright 2026 NPR
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
Diantha Parker

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