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U.K. announces social media bad for children under 16

NPR | By Fatima Al-Kassab
Published June 15, 2026 at 5:37 PM CDT

The UK government has announced it will ban social media for all children under 16. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "giving children their childhood back."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Fatima Al-Kassab
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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