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In 'Toy Story 5,' tech has come to play

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:49 PM CDT

Three decades after Woody, Buzz Lightyear and pals debuted in Hollywood's first fully computer-animated feature, Pixar brings the whole gang back for a new adventure in Toy Story 5.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello

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