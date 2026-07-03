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America's 'flop' of a sesquicentennial

NPR | By Rachel Treisman
Published July 3, 2026 at 3:15 PM CDT

Philadelphia hosted a hugely successful World's Fair to mark the U.S. centennial in 1876. The city hosted another one 50 years later for the sesquicentennial, but things didn't go smoothly.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman

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