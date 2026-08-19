© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Poll shows 4-point difference between Letlow and Davis for U.S. Senate; 1 in 5 undecided

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published August 19, 2026 at 4:35 PM CDT
Republican Julia Letlow (left) and Democrat Jamie Davis (right) won their party's runoff election on Saturday, June 27, 2026, and will face each other for Bill Cassidy's U.S. Senate seat in November.
Republican Julia Letlow (left) and Democrat Jamie Davis (right) won their party's runoff election on Saturday, June 27, 2026, and will face each other for Bill Cassidy's U.S. Senate seat in November.

A poll released by Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Jamie Davis indicates the race against Republican Congresswoman Julia Letlow is closer than anticipated.

A poll released by Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Jamie Davis indicates the race against Republican Congresswoman Julia Letlow is closer than anticipated.

According to Public Policy Polling:

  • 41% of voters favor Letlow
  • 37% favor Davis 
  • 22% are undecided 

Southern University Political Science professor Albert Samuels said the undecided number is even more significant with only a four-point difference between the candidates.

“The fact that over 20-some percent of people are undecided, this may be more of a race than what the Letlow campaign was bargaining for,” said Samuels.

Letlow, who’s raised more than $6 million this year, also has President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Davis, a farmer who’s running a grassroots campaign, has raised just under $ 2 million.

The poll of 518 registered Louisiana voters was conducted July 21-22. That’s before the stories, by Gulf States Newsroom reporter Drew Hawkins, broke about Letlow’s Non-disclosure Agreement with Meta and her stock trades with the media giant.

U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, standing beside her fiancee Kevin Ainsworth, center right, and her son, addresses her supporters in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, June 27, 2026, after winning the GOP Senate nomination. (AP Photo/Jack Brook)
Local & Regional News
Rep. Julia Letlow bought Meta stock after signing an NDA with the company, records show
Drew Hawkins
Within months of signing a NDA with Laidley LLC, Letlow began buying stock in Meta and Nvidia. She didn't disclose those trades for more than a year.

“That's a serious political problem for her, and she's going to have to answer questions about that,” said Samuels.

He said this race could surprise some people, particularly in a year in which the Republican Party is very unpopular.

“With President Donald Trump’s approval rating in the 30s, there are races around the country that theoretically should not be competitive, where Democrats are not only very competitive, but they actually could win those places,” he said.

Samuels said we’ll have to wait and see if Louisiana could join that list.
Tags
Louisiana News
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info