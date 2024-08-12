Photos: Thousands paint the Quarter red at annual Red Dress Run

A sea of red inundated the French Quarter Saturday afternoon, as thousands of locals and tourists in dresses flooded the streets. The scene marked the 30th anniversary of the New Orleans Red Dress Run, a charity race hosted by the New Orleans Hash House Harriers, a branch of the international group that describes themselves as a “Drinking Club with a Running Problem.”

At 10:30 am, the “racers” took their marks on the corner of North Peters Street and Esplanade Avenue before jogging, walking, or dancing a two-mile loop through the heart of the French Quarter.

More a parade than a competition, Saturday’s charity run has grown into a popular event over the years thanks to social media and shows like NCIS: New Orleans, attracting participants from around the country.

Juan Ochoa, 44, traveled from Dallas for the run after hearing about the event from friends. He says the “energy and vibe” is what drew him to it.

“[I’ll] get a little two-mile run in, and feel good about myself before I get into the whole debauchery of the evening,” he said, sporting a red fishnet tank top and sparkling tutu.

A crimson-colored stormtrooper posed with a gentleman wearing a sequin dress with balloons tucked into the bust. Another man wore fishing sunglasses and red plaid lingerie as he held his hand over his heart to sing the national anthem. “It’s great people watching,” said one third-year participant, “Every year it just gets better.”

As the race started, two men in their early 20s bolted ahead of the pack, though the vast majority of participants settled into a leisurely pace. Residents braved the suffocating afternoon heat to cheer on the participants from street corners and balconies.

1 of 5 — McCahill_RedDressRun7_081024.png A local hasher hypes up participants before the race. Aidan McCahill / WWNO/WRKF 2 of 5 — McCahill_RedDressRun4_081024.png Eager racers make up the first line of over 3,400 locals and tourists who registered for the 2024 Red Dress Run. Aidan McCahill / WWNO/WRKF 3 of 5 — McCahill_RedDressRun5_081024.png A man gives a salute from a bicycle float as he transports runners along the race route. Aidan McCahill / WWNO/WRKF 4 of 5 — McCahill_RedDressRun8_081024.png An energized crowd poses with pre-race beverages. Aidan McCahill / WWNO/WRKF 5 of 5 — McCahill_RedDressRun6_081024.png Volunteers hand out free food during pre-race festivities. Aidan McCahill / WWNO/WRKF

The fun and inclusive environment contrasted with the run-up to the 30th anniversary, which was shrouded in controversy. Last week, Red Dress Run received backlash after their Facebook account reposted an anti-trans political meme. It was quickly taken down, and the Red Dress Run Board of Directors released an apology statement indicating that a former member of the board had “inadvertently posted a personal message,” before announcing the person was no longer associated with the organization.

“[We] hope that we were able to overcome some of the negativity and doubt this weekend that we are truly sorry and have taken steps internally with the leadership team to make sure it does not happen again,” said Brooke O’Bryant, a spokeswoman for the New Orleans Hash House Harriers.

Despite some calls for a boycott, turnout for a race famous for men in dresses remained high within the LGBTQ+ community.

“It's for everyone, but the gay community comes out and supports it on a large scale,” said Keith Williams, a first-year participant.

Williams was in a group of three who traveled from Chicago after hearing about the event through social media, though none of them had heard about the recent Facebook post.

1 of 5 — McCahill_RedDressRun1_081024.png A participant uses a fan before the race, as temperatures soared into the 90s Saturday. Aidan McCahill / WWNO/WRKF 2 of 5 — McCahill_RedDressRun3_081024.png A runner stops and smiles during the race. Aidan McCahill / WWNO/WRKF 3 of 5 — McCahill_RedDressRun11_081024.png Two racers in costumes pose for a photo at Crescent Park. Aidan McCahill / WWNO/WRKF 4 of 5 — McCahill_RedDressRun2_081024.png A jogger passes a man strutting along Esplanade Avenue. Aidan McCahill / WWNO/WRKF 5 of 5 — McCahill_RedDressRun_081024.png First-time participants traveled from Chicago to join in the festivities. Aidan McCahill / WWNO/WRKF

“It's a charity event we want to be a part of,” said Williams, “Just getting drunk and having a good time.”

More than 3,400 people officially registered for the race this year, with the $75 admission fee granting runners access to an afterparty filled with free local food and drinks. But thousands more chose to show up without race tags.

“We are thankful for everyone in a red dress,” said O’Bryant, when asked in an email whether the non-registrants were a positive or negative aspect of the event. “Of course, we'd love for those who are in the Quarter to register and come and join us— because our mission is to help those local charities, so the more we raise, the more we can give away.”

A handful of bars, including Rawhide Lounge, displayed QR codes during the day that drinkers could scan to donate to the cause.

Since its inception, the Red Dress Run has raised more than $2 million for local nonprofits. The money is donated in the form of grants to organizations that submit an application and undergo a review process.

“The more people that sign up, the more we can help,” said Diane Gerarei, a New Orleans East resident and second-year participant. She described the “fascinating people” and their outfits as her favorite part of the event. “I've never seen anything like it,” she added.