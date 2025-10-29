Looking for a way to support WWNO while having some fun? Join WWNO for an inaugural benefit concert in celebration of Public Radio Music Day on Wednesday, October 29th from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Broadside! Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie to the sounds of Big Sam's Funky Nation and connect with WWNO hosts and staff as well as the community of like-minded supporters who love public radio!

WHEN: Wednesday, October 29, 2025 5:00 PM

WHERE: The Broadside - 600 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA, 70119, United States