Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 as Florida prepares for evacuations

Milton rapidly strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and was forecast to become a Category 5 storm on a path toward Florida, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.

White House says Vice President Kamala Harris has been briefed again on Hurricane Milton

The White House says she was briefed on the anticipated effects of Milton on Florida, as well as the various preparations underway across the federal government to support Florida’s response. She’ll continue to be briefed throughout the coming days, the White House says.

In Fort Myers, a miles-long line of vehicles was attempting to flee on Interstate 75

South of Fort Myers, I-75 heads east across what’s known as Alligator Alley before splitting off toward either Fort Lauderdale or Miami.

By early afternoon, many gas stations near I-75 in Fort Myers were already out of fuel. And there were long lines of people trying to stock up on supplies at the local Home Depot and Walmart stores ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

Georgia’s elections chief doesn’t expect Helene’s damage to have a big effect on voting in the state

Georgia’s top elections official said Monday that he doesn’t expect damage from Hurricane Helene to cause major disruptions in next month’s general election in the state.

After coming ashore in Florida, Helene hit Georgia hard, leaving destruction and power outages in its wake. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference that, for the most part, elections offices in the state’s 159 counties did not sustain serious damage, and no equipment was affected.

“What has been on everyone’s mind is what will happen to elections,” Raffensperger said. “Good news: Absentee ballots are going out this week as scheduled, and early voting will start next Tuesday, on Oct. 15.”

Blake Evans, the elections director for the secretary of state’s office, said county election officials have been dealing with power and internet outages in some parts of the state. But he said emergency management officials have helped prioritize elections offices to make sure they get power restored, and by Monday there were “minimal, if any, power outages to election offices across the state.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended tolls on roads across much of the state to help people more quickly evacuate

The tolls have been waived for seven days, starting Monday morning.

“With evacuation orders imminent, this will help keep traffic moving and be one less thing for people to worry about ahead of Milton,” DeSantis said Monday.

President Biden just declared an emergency declaration in Florida. What does that mean?

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, there are two types of disaster declarations provided for in the Stafford Act: Emergency Declarations and Major Disaster Declarations. Both declaration types authorize the president to provide supplemental federal disaster assistance.

An Emergency Declaration can be declared for any occasion or instance when the president determines federal assistance is needed. They supplement state and local efforts in providing emergency services such as the protection of lives, property, public health, and safety. The total amount of assistance provided for a single emergency may not exceed $5 million, otherwise, the president will need to report it to Congress.

In Fort Myers Beach, people are working to board up and leave before

Hurricane Milton arrivesEarly Monday afternoon, about two hours before a mandatory evacuation order took effect, stragglers and workers in Fort Myers Beach were working feverishly to board up and leave before Milton and its’ possible surge arrived.

The beach town on Florida’s Gulf Coast was already a near ghost town, with U-Haul trucks lining the neighborhood streets and pulling away.

This is neighborhood two blocks from the Gulf was ravaged by Hurricane Ian’s surge two years ago.

Older homes that survived Ian stand next to new homes that were rebuilt over the past two years. Half-built homes stand next to vacant lots.

“This whole street used to be filled out with houses,” said Mike Sandell, owner of Pool-Rific Services. His workers were removing the pool pump and heater from a residential pool, and planning going to put it on the home’s second floor so it wouldn’t get washed away by any surge from Hurricane Milton.

“These are all the kinds of things that got washed away two years ago,” Sandell said. “We’re down here trying to help the best we can. We’ve been in business here for 20 years.”

FEMA’s administrator criticizes false claims about the agency’s response to Hurricane Helene

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell continued to strongly push back against false claims and conspiracy theories about her agency’s response to Hurricane Helene.

In North Carolina, more than 1,600 members of search and rescue teams have been joined by about 1,700 members of the North Carolina National Guard along with 1,000 active-duty military personnel, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

“We have thousands of people on the ground, not just federal, but also our volunteers in the private sector,” Criswell said at a news conference Monday in Asheville, North Carolina. “And frankly, that type of rhetoric is demoralizing to our staff that have left their families to come here and help the people of North Carolina. And we will be here as long as they’re needed.”

On Friday, FEMA put out a statement debunking rumors that the agency will only provide $750 to disaster survivors to support their recovery.

“The $750 gets you money to help with your medicine or the food you lost in your refrigerator,” Criswell said. “And then we’re going to give additional money for the repairs to your home and the items that were lost. We’re going to help with any rental that they incur or any of the displacement cost if they went and stayed at a hotel. All of that reimbursed. But I can’t give it to them if they don’t apply. And if people are afraid to apply, then it is hurting them.”

In central Florida, there’s a stream of vehicles heading north on Interstate 75

That’s the scene on the interstate Monday afternoon as residents were already heeding the pleas of local and state officials to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton.

In some stretches, the flow of traffic slowed considerably due to the sheer number of cars, semi-trucks and recreational vehicles trying to get out of harm’s way. Emergency officials are telling those in the storm’s path to consider evacuating tens of miles rather than hundreds of miles away, in part due to concerns that traffic could snarl evacuation routes and leave motorists stranded.

Sarasota County urges residents to take the approaching storm seriously

“Take action now to ensure you and your loved ones are ready,” officials posted on the county’s website.

Sarasota, which is about 60 miles (96 kilometeres) south of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast, is preparing for whatever Hurricane Milton brings. Evacuations were underway Monday in the most coastal and low-lying areas. “Leave now,” was the directive on the website. Other areas should be prepared for the storm as well, officials said.

Sarasota took a glancing blow from Hurricane Helene late last month, and many areas in the region were flooded by storm surge.

The county said evacuation centers will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday for those who can’t leave the area.

“If your plan is to leave the area, do so now, today, Monday. This will be one of the largest evacuations along our state’s west coast. If you wait, you will get stuck in traffic,” officials said.

A potential major hurricane hitting Tampa Bay directly hasn’t happened in more than 100 years

It’s the “black swan” worst case scenario that MIT meteorology professor Kerry Emanuel and other hurricane experts have worried about for years.

Part of it is that for some reason – experts say it’s mostly luck with a bit of geography – Tampa hasn’t been smacked with a major hurricane since the deadly 1921 hurricane that had 11 feet (3.3 meters) of storm surge that inundated downtown Tampa, though there wasn’t much to the city at the time, Emanuel said. Since then, a metropolis has grown and it’s full of people who think they’ve lived through big storms when they haven’t, he said.

“It’s a huge population. It’s very exposed, very inexperienced and that’s a losing proposition,” Emanuel, who has studied hurricanes for 40 years, said. “I always thought Tampa would be the city to worry about most.”

He said the whole basin is shaped and low-lying so it’s quite susceptible to flooding.

Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm

Milton rapidly strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane, the strongest level, in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday on a path toward Florida.

Milton had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (250 kph), the National Hurricane Center said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate to the New Orleans area ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints

They plan to leave Tampa on Tuesday morning, the team announced in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Monday game against the Nashville Predators has been canceled. That game has been rescheduled from Sept. 27 because of Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Milton is forecast to become a Category 5 and is making aim for Florida

A hurricane warning was issued for parts of Mexico’s Yucatan state, and much of Florida’s west coast was under hurricane and storm surge watches. Florida’s Lake Okeechobee, which often floods during intense storms, was also under a hurricane watch.

Milton was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph) Monday morning over the southern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said. It was forecast to become a Category 5 hurricane later Monday with winds greater than 157 mph (250 kph) and become a large hurricane over the eastern Gulf.

Its center could come ashore Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, and it could remain a hurricane as it moves across central Florida toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Tampa Bay is scrambling to clear damage from Helene before Milton makes landfall

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that it was imperative that messes from Helene be cleaned up ahead of Milton’s arrival so they don’t become dangerous flying projectiles.

More than 300 vehicles picked up debris Sunday but encountered a locked landfill gate when they tried to drop it off. State troopers used a rope tied to a pickup truck and busted it open, DeSantis said.

“We don’t have time for bureaucracy and red tape,” DeSantis said. “We have to get the job done.”

Hurricane Milton has strengthened to a Category 4 storm

Milton rapidly strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane Monday on a path toward Florida population centers including Tampa and Orlando, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.

The storm is expected to stay at about its current strength for the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. A hurricane warning was issued for parts of Mexico’s Yucatan state, and much of Florida’s west coast was under hurricane and storm surge watches.

Milton had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph) over the southern Gulf of Mexico, the hurricane center said.

Its center could come ashore Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, and it could remain a hurricane as it moves across central Florida toward the Atlantic Ocean. That would largely spare other states ravaged by Helene, which killed at least 230 people on its path from Florida to the Appalachian Mountains.

Forecasters warned of a possible 8- to 12-foot storm surge (2.4 to 3.6 meters) in Tampa Bay and said flash and river flooding could result from 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain in mainland Florida and the Keys, with as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) in places.

