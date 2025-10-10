© 2025 WWNO
Environmental groups sue Ascension Parish Council over votes related to industry expansion

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Eva Tesfaye
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:09 PM CDT
CF Industries' industrial plant sits in the distance across farmland with plumes of white smoke rising from the facility.
Halle Parker
/
WWNO
Plumes of smoke rise from CF Industries’ fertilizer plant in Donaldsonville, La., surrounded by farmland. Several grants will help enhance air monitoring along the Mississippi River industrial corridor.

Two environmental groups in Ascension Parish are suing the parish council for violating Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law.

The Ascension Parish Council voted to pass a series of zoning decisions related to the expansion of CF Industries, an ammonia plant. The plaintiffs, Rural Roots Louisiana and Louisiana Bucket Brigade, allege that those votes are invalid because they weren’t given “viva voce”, meaning they weren’t voiced out loud during the meetings.

“ Ascension Parish already, by many records, has some of the most polluted air in the United States,” said the plaintiffs’ lawyer, William Most. “Rather than trying to mitigate that, the Ascension Parish Council has been allowing for further expansion of industrial facilities that would worsen air quality. They need to comply with the law and hold themselves accountable to voters by making their votes on this public and open.”

“Viva voce” was recently invoked by Attorney General Liz Murill to investigate Caddo Parish for a resolution welcoming U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to Shreveport.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., departs following a classified briefing on President Donald Trump's directed strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 26, 2025.
Politics
Local leaders welcomed Bernie Sanders to Louisiana. AG Murrill says they might have broken the law.
Greg LaRose (Louisiana Illuminator)
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said her agency will look into whether the Caddo Parish Commission violated state law when it touted a visit from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to Shreveport last weekend.

The Ascension Parish Council did not respond to requests for comment.
Eva Tesfaye
Eva Tesfaye covers the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at eva@wrkf.org.
See stories by Eva Tesfaye

