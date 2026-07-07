2026 Musical Arts Society of New Orleans NOCTURNE XXIII featuring EMANUEL AX

Our 2026 Nocturne gala fundraiser, again held at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, promises to be another unforgettable evening! This beautiful celebration of the piano offers the opportunity to hear one of the world’s greatest pianists in an intimate concert setting while gathering with other music lovers and musicians in support of programs that help educate and nurture young pianists. In addition to Mr. Ax’s full concert performance, Nocturne will include a festive champagne reception and a multi-course seated dinner.