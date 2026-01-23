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48 Mahjong Games in 48 Hours to Support ARNO

48 Mahjong Games in 48 Hours to Support ARNO

Join Fleur de Mahj for 48 Games in 48 Hours, a community mahjong fundraiser benefiting Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO). Beginning Sunday at noon, players will gather for 48 hours of mahjong while cheering on a team attempting a Guinness World Record by playing continuously for 48 hours via livestream.

The event kicks off with a celebration featuring adoptable pets, and guests are encouraged to bring pet supply donations for ARNO. All net proceeds from the event, along with donations, will support ARNO's lifesaving work for homeless animals in our community.

Whether you stop by to play, donate, or simply cheer everyone on, you'll be helping make a difference for local rescue animals.

Fleur de Mahj
48
12:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fleur De Mahj
(504) 401-5890
Sheila@fleurdemahj.com
https://fleurdemahj.com/
Fleur de Mahj
110 Veterans Blvd, Ste 121
Metairie , Louisiana 70005
(504) 401-5890
Sheila@fleurdemahj.com
https://fleurdemahj.com/