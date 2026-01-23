Big Easy Roller Derby and Pride Mash up

Come celebrate Pride with us on June 20th as Big Easy Roller Derby Second Line takes on Acadiana Roller Derby, followed by our Pride Mashup

Whether you’re coming for the hard hits, the hometown pride, or the community, this is a night you won’t want to miss!

Game Day Schedule:

4:00 PM – Doors open to the public ($10 suggested donation)

5:00 PM – Big Easy Roller Derby Second Line vs Acadiana Roller Derby

7:30 PM – Pride Mashup 🌈

After-party at Pal's Lounge NOLA!