© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Big Easy Roller Derby and Pride Mash up

Big Easy Roller Derby and Pride Mash up

Come celebrate Pride with us on June 20th as Big Easy Roller Derby Second Line takes on Acadiana Roller Derby, followed by our Pride Mashup

Whether you’re coming for the hard hits, the hometown pride, or the community, this is a night you won’t want to miss!

Game Day Schedule:
4:00 PM – Doors open to the public ($10 suggested donation)
5:00 PM – Big Easy Roller Derby Second Line vs Acadiana Roller Derby
7:30 PM – Pride Mashup 🌈

After-party at Pal's Lounge NOLA!

Big Easy Roller Derby Wearhouse
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Big Easy Roller Derby
415 515 8010
marketingmanager.berg@gmail.com
Big Easy Roller Derby
Big Easy Roller Derby Wearhouse
3632 Desire Pkwy
New Orleans, Louisiana 70126
marketingmanager.berg@gmail.com
https://www.bigeasyrollerderby.com/