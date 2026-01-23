Big Easy Roller Derby and Pride Mash up
Big Easy Roller Derby and Pride Mash up
Come celebrate Pride with us on June 20th as Big Easy Roller Derby Second Line takes on Acadiana Roller Derby, followed by our Pride Mashup
Whether you’re coming for the hard hits, the hometown pride, or the community, this is a night you won’t want to miss!
Game Day Schedule:
4:00 PM – Doors open to the public ($10 suggested donation)
5:00 PM – Big Easy Roller Derby Second Line vs Acadiana Roller Derby
7:30 PM – Pride Mashup 🌈
After-party at Pal's Lounge NOLA!
Big Easy Roller Derby Wearhouse
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Big Easy Roller Derby
415 515 8010
marketingmanager.berg@gmail.com
Big Easy Roller Derby Wearhouse
3632 Desire PkwyNew Orleans, Louisiana 70126
marketingmanager.berg@gmail.com