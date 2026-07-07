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Bonsai Auction & Plant Sale

Bonsai Auction & Plant Sale

The Greater New Orleans Bonsai Society hosts its Annual Bonsai Auction and Plant Sale August 8, 2026. Huge selection of bonsai, starter material, plants and pots for every budget from the novice to dedicated enthusiast. FREE and open to the public. Viewing of trees and plant sale begins at 4pm. Auction 6-9pm. VFW Hall, 1133 Hickory Ave, Harahan, LA 70123
For more information and to view photos from our previous auctions:
https://gnobs.org/news-and-events/annual-bonsai-auction/

VFW Hall
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Greater New Orleans Bonsai Society
gnobs26@gmail.com
VFW Hall
1133 Hickory Ave
Harahan, Louisiana 70123