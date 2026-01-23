Do Portugal Circus - Metairie & New Orleans May 2026
Do Portugal Circus - Metairie & New Orleans May 2026
Metairie, LA! Do Portugal Circus is coming for 4 days only from May 21st - 24th under the Big Top at Shrine on Airline!! See the Human Cannonball LIVE, the Motorbikes in the Globe of Death, Acrobats, Flying Trapeze, Jugglers, Clowns, Magic and so much more!
Thursday 21st 8pm
Friday 22nd 730pm
Saturday 2pm, 5pm & 8pm
Sunday 2pm & 5pm
Tickets available online at www.DoPortugalCircus.com, Ticketmaster or just come down to the ticket office 2 hours before the first show of the day!
Child $20
Adult $30
Ringside $60
Friends pack $100 (online only)
May 21st only 2 X 1 Offer - see website for details
We can’t wait to see you under the Big Top! 4 days only #Metairie ! #DoPortugalCircus #NewOrleans
Thursday: 08:00 PM - 09:45 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:15 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:45 PM
Saturday: 05:00 PM - 06:45 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 09:45 PM