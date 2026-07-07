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Festival de las Américas: A fundraiser benefitting Lyrica Baroque

Festival de las Américas: A fundraiser benefitting Lyrica Baroque

Join us for an afternoon celebrating chamber music, education, and how the creative arts uplift and heal our communities. Our concert will blend classical and Latin American sounds. Featuring Jaren Atherholt and the Electric Y'at Quartet. Event includes paella and other cultural dishes. The concert will benefit Lyrica Baroque's chamber music education programming.

Donor Home in the Place Pontchartrain neighborhood, address shared once tickets are purchased
$100
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lyrica Baroque
3149606456
hello@lyricabaroque.com
https://lyricabaroque.com/

Artist Group Info

Jaren Atherholt and the Electric Yat Quartet
jaren@lyricabaroque.com
https://www.electricyat.com/
Donor Home in the Place Pontchartrain neighborhood, address shared once tickets are purchased