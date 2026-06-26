Innocence & Justice Louisiana to Host 25th Anniversary Gala at Xavier University of Louisiana

Innocence & Justice Louisiana (IJLA) will host its 25th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, September 19, from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM at Xavier University of Louisiana’s University Center Ballroom, located at 4955 Drexel Dr. in New Orleans.

This year’s gala will celebrate 25 years of litigation and advocacy for innocent and unjustly sentenced people–work that has resulted in the freedom of 78 people who served over 1745 years in prison. The evening will honor Calvin Duncan as the recipient of the John Thompson Award for Courage & Justice, an award presented to individuals whose courage, leadership, and commitment have advanced the fight for freedom, accountability, and justice.

The theme of the gala is community: the community that IJLA clients and their families have with each other, with other currently and formerly incarcerated people, and with IJLA as an organization. The evening will feature an original film telling the story of the organization through the relationship of clients with one another and with IJLA.

Looking ahead to this year’s event, Executive Director Jee Park says, “For 25 years, IJLA has been on the forefront of fighting for freedom for people who should not be in prison. We are honored to be celebrating with our former clients and their families, and our allies, supporters and friends who believe in justice. We plan to continue building an equitable, unbiased and just criminal legal system where everyone is treated with dignity and humanity.”

The gala will be held in partnership with venue partner Xavier University of Louisiana and will feature premier local cuisine, an exclusive silent auction, live music, a film, a special presentation of clients, and other program moments, including the presentation of the John Thompson Award for Courage & Justice to Calvin Duncan, followed by remarks from Mr. Duncan.

Event Details:

Saturday, September 19, 2026

6:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Xavier University of Louisiana, University Center Ballroom, 3rd Floor

4955 Drexel Dr, New Orleans, LA

Tickets are available now. Community members, partners, and supporters are invited to attend and to support IJLA’s continued work. For more information about purchasing tickets or supporting the gala, visit here.