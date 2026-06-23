NOLA Dogs “Race to the Rescue” 5K Run/Walk and Blessing of the Pets

Lace up your running shoes for a morning of fitness and fun while celebrating local pets and raising money for no-kill animal rescue organizations throughout the Greater New Orleans region. Hosted by Heaven’s Pets at Lake Lawn Metairie, the event will begin with a free, pre-race dog parade and conclude with Heaven’s Pets’ annual Blessing of the Pets. The scenic race winds through the oak-lined streets of historic Metairie Cemetery, where every step helps save animals in need. This year marks the event’s ninth anniversary. Since its inception, the race has raised $225,000 to support rescue organizations, many of which care for heartworm-positive animals requiring immediate veterinary treatment. Race participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, finisher medal, goodie bag and refreshments. For race details and online registration, visit noladogsrace.com. Registration will also be available on race day starting at 7:00 a.m. Virtual participation is available as well.