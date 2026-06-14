Pita & Ponies

As a belated Father’s Day event, Saba is hosting a fun-fulled father-daughter experience with the team at Paris Parker on Wednesday, June 24 titled Pitas & Ponies. The salon team will be on-site providing hands-on styling instructions with the goal of teaching dads how to learn practical styles and techniques, using a mannequin head and wig for practice.

All in attendance will enjoy buffet-style snacks courtesy of Alon Shaya and the Saba culinary team, a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for the dads, and will leave with a parting gift of a hairbrush, leave-in conditioner, and new skills to use at home. Tickets can be purchased via Resy.