100,000 Poets for Change presents

¡PRESENTE!

a POETRY READING to commemorate

victims of ICE

and BENEFIT for immigrant families

Saturday, Sept. 26, 4–6 p.m.

AJA Yard

5640 Burgundy

New Orleans

Featuring Former Poets Laureate

John Warner Smith

Mona Lisa Saloy

and others.

Guest Speakers from

Immigrant Food Support

Union Migrante

