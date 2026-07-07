¡PRESENTE!
¡PRESENTE!
100,000 Poets for Change presents
¡PRESENTE!
a POETRY READING to commemorate
victims of ICE
and BENEFIT for immigrant families
Saturday, Sept. 26, 4–6 p.m.
AJA Yard
5640 Burgundy
New Orleans
Featuring Former Poets Laureate
John Warner Smith
Mona Lisa Saloy
and others.
Guest Speakers from
Immigrant Food Support
Union Migrante
AJA Yard
$10
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
100,000 Poets for Change, New Orleans & Northshore
5044001059
glyptodon2023@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mona Lisa Saloy, John
Glyptodon2023@gmail.com
AJA Yard
5640 Burgundy St.New Orleans, Louisiana 70117-2647
504-325-8412
info@ajayard.com