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Queer History Happy Hour June 24th!

Queer History Happy Hour June 24th!

June 24th 6-8pm
Free
Donations encouraged

One of the earliest uses of the word Lesbian in its modern context comes to us in a book by New Orleans’ own, Baron Reizenstein. Printed in the 1850s in a German Language Magazine, the book suggests that the city was one of the centers of Lesbian life in the United States alongside scandalous discussions of blood drinking rituals, and a thousand year old sapphic secret society.

NOLA Sapphics and Queer Underground Tours are teaming up for a Queer History Happy Hour event at the Domino on June 24th to present the research, and to fundraise for a video essay and a short booklet placing the Mysteries of New Orleans into historical context and recovers lost lesbian history, hiding in plain sight

#queerneworleans #neworleans #sapphicneworleans #queerundergroundtours

The Domino
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

NOLA Sapphics
https://www.instagram.com/nola_sapphics/

Artist Group Info

Quinn Bishop
https://www.instagram.com/quinnlbishop/
The Domino
3044 St. Claude Ave
New Orleans, Louisiana 70117