Queer History Happy Hour June 24th!

June 24th 6-8pm

Free

Donations encouraged

One of the earliest uses of the word Lesbian in its modern context comes to us in a book by New Orleans’ own, Baron Reizenstein. Printed in the 1850s in a German Language Magazine, the book suggests that the city was one of the centers of Lesbian life in the United States alongside scandalous discussions of blood drinking rituals, and a thousand year old sapphic secret society.

NOLA Sapphics and Queer Underground Tours are teaming up for a Queer History Happy Hour event at the Domino on June 24th to present the research, and to fundraise for a video essay and a short booklet placing the Mysteries of New Orleans into historical context and recovers lost lesbian history, hiding in plain sight

#queerneworleans #neworleans #sapphicneworleans #queerundergroundtours