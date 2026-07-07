September 2026 The Moth GrandSLAM Championship

MORE INFO COMING SOON!

The ultimate storytelling competition, The Moth GrandSLAM, invites winners from our open-mic StorySLAMs back to the stage for the New Orleans storytelling championship!

6:30pm Doors Open | 7:30pm Stories Begin

Seating is reserved, please select your seats via the ticketing page. Please be sure to arrive at least 10 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final.