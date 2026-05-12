The Lament - A New Play

Presented in Partnership with the André Cailloux Center for Performing Arts and Cultural Justice

Marcel had big dreams of being a famous rockstar remembered and adored by all. Now he’s on his deathbed with dementia, a grieving family who never really knew him, and a secret he swore he’d take to his grave. Lavinia, a mysterious woman’s name that he keeps screaming. Is she the key to finally unlocking the story of their family’s patriarch that they never truly knew? Can we carry the weight of the sins of our fathers, or will the knowledge alone drag us to hell with them?

Written by: Liz Johnston-Dupre

Starring:

Shera Phillips as Lavinia

Kaari Aubrey as Camille

Scarlet Letta as Gen

Juniper Joel Cassaway as Collette

Frank Xteele as Marcel

General Admission

Early Bird: $25 (through May 20, 2026)

Regular: $30 (starting May 21, 2026)

Tickets: tinyurl.com/thelamentplay

Dates:

Thu, May 28th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Fri, May 29th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sat, May 30th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Fri, Jun 5th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sat, Jun 6th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Jun 7th, 2026 at 7:30 pm