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The Moth StorySLAM: Anything Goes

The Moth StorySLAM New Orleans

The Moth StorySLAM: Anything Goes

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show!

December’s "theme" is...

ANYTHING GOES: Have a story that didn’t fit a Moth theme? We’re throwing themes out the window! This is your chance to tell a tale about whatever your heart desires. Carte blanche to share from the deep cuts, the archived memories, the untold stories. Everything but the kitchen sink. Was your name not selected from the hat? Does a blank page feel too daunting? Find inspiration from any of our past themes. You decide!

Tickets for this StorySLAM go on sale 3 weeks prior to the show date at 3 PM ET.

Seating is not guaranteed and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be sure to arrive at least 10 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final. At least 10 tickets may be available at the door for all of our StorySLAMs on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information HERE.

Café Istanbul
$17.50 General Admission; $12.50 Student Price
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Café Istanbul
2372 St Claude Ave Room 252
New Orleans, Louisiana 70117
(504) 975-0286
https://www.cafeistanbulnola.com/