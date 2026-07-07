The Moth StorySLAM: Magic

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show!

October’s theme is...

MAGIC: Prepare a five-minute story about enchantment. An “abracadabra” in your life that rebuffs logical explanation. The improbable, the impossible, the unbelievable come true — for better or worse. Great beauty, wild coincidence, or a woman sawed in half before your very eyes! Pick a card. Any card.

Tickets for this StorySLAM go on sale 3 weeks prior to the show date at 3 PM ET.

Seating is not guaranteed and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be sure to arrive at least 10 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final. At least 10 tickets may be available at the door for all of our StorySLAMs on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information HERE.