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The Rose Tattoo

The Rose Tattoo

The summer theatre event of New Orleans: Tennessee Williams’s exuberant masterpiece of passion, humor, and the courage to love again.
#Theatre #Tennessee-Williams #Plays #Comedy #Drama

Passion blazes hotter than the Louisiana sun in The Rose Tattoo, Tennessee Williams’s most joyful and life-affirming love story. In a tight-knit Gulf Coast community bursting with laughter, music, and desire, a grieving widow rediscovers the power of love when a wild, big-hearted truck driver crashes unexpectedly into her world.

Written as a tribute to Williams’s own great love, The Rose Tattoo overflows with sensuality, humor, and Southern heat — a story of loss, longing, and the courage to love again.

This is the summer theatre event of New Orleans: vibrant, funny, and deeply human — a celebration of life, love, and the poetry of passion that only Tennessee Williams can deliver.

Marquette Theater at Loyola University
$28 to $58
Every week through Aug 23, 2026.
Sunday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans
504-264-2580
info@twtheatrenola.com
Marquette Theater at Loyola University
6363 St. Charles Ave.
New Orleans, Louisiana 70118