The Skyline Spin: The Barnett

House music, coffee, cocktails, and community.

Introducing The Skyline Spin, a rooftop summer series from JDV by Hyatt and The Mushroom Cowboy.

We’re heating things up on the rooftop at The Barnett Hotel on Saturday, July 25 from 10 AM to 1 PM with a dance party high above the city. House music, coffee, cocktails, and community. No late nights. No hangovers. Just full dance floors before noon and rooftop views.