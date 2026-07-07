The Skyline Spin: The Barnett
The Skyline Spin: The Barnett
House music, coffee, cocktails, and community.
Introducing The Skyline Spin, a rooftop summer series from JDV by Hyatt and The Mushroom Cowboy.
We’re heating things up on the rooftop at The Barnett Hotel on Saturday, July 25 from 10 AM to 1 PM with a dance party high above the city. House music, coffee, cocktails, and community. No late nights. No hangovers. Just full dance floors before noon and rooftop views.
The Barnett, JDV by Hyatt
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
JdV by Hyatt
+1 504 900 1180
The Barnett, JDV by Hyatt
600 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA 70130New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
+1 504 900 1180