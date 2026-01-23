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Using Mythic Structures in Character, Plot, and Worldbuilding

Using Mythic Structures in Character, Plot, and Worldbuilding

Workshop leader: Bryan Camp
Floods. Vampires. Shapeshifters. Cataclysms. These are just a few of the narratives that cycle throughout human storytelling, from culture to culture and from the ancient world through to today.

In this lecture and workshop, we'll discuss a variety of mythic structures and how they can inform and inspire character, plot, and setting. Attendees will participate in a few generative writing exercises, which can be used to begin a new piece of writing on a blank page or inspire a fresh perspective on in-progress work.

This event is free and open to the community. No RSVP required.

Courtyard Brewery
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Third Lantern Lit
hello@thirdlanternlit.org
https://thirdlanternlit.org

Artist Group Info

Bryan Camp
bryan@bryancamp.com
bryancamp.com
Courtyard Brewery
1160 Camp St
New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
https://courtyardbrewery.square.site/