Using Mythic Structures in Character, Plot, and Worldbuilding

Workshop leader: Bryan Camp

Floods. Vampires. Shapeshifters. Cataclysms. These are just a few of the narratives that cycle throughout human storytelling, from culture to culture and from the ancient world through to today.

In this lecture and workshop, we'll discuss a variety of mythic structures and how they can inform and inspire character, plot, and setting. Attendees will participate in a few generative writing exercises, which can be used to begin a new piece of writing on a blank page or inspire a fresh perspective on in-progress work.

This event is free and open to the community. No RSVP required.