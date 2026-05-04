"We Have That?": Let the Throwbacks Commence! Special Collections Pop-up Exhibit

Join Tulane University Special Collections (TUSC) for our final pop-up exhibit of the academic year! This month, we explored University Archives to bring you a nostalgic selection of commencement photographs and memorabilia. These materials represent how Tulanians have celebrated graduation across generations.

Stop by to look back at how much, or how little, has changed over the years! On your way out, be sure to grab a vintage miniature print of Gibson Hall.

Thursday, May 14, from 12:00pm – 1:00pm. Room 430, Howard-Tilton Memorial Library. All are welcome! Swag will be available.