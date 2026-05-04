"We Have That?": Let the Throwbacks Commence! Special Collections Pop-up Exhibit
"We Have That?": Let the Throwbacks Commence! Special Collections Pop-up Exhibit
Join Tulane University Special Collections (TUSC) for our final pop-up exhibit of the academic year! This month, we explored University Archives to bring you a nostalgic selection of commencement photographs and memorabilia. These materials represent how Tulanians have celebrated graduation across generations.
Stop by to look back at how much, or how little, has changed over the years! On your way out, be sure to grab a vintage miniature print of Gibson Hall.
Thursday, May 14, from 12:00pm – 1:00pm. Room 430, Howard-Tilton Memorial Library. All are welcome! Swag will be available.
Howard-Tilton Memorial Library, Room 430
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12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Tulane Libraries
5046167742
library@tulane.edu
Howard-Tilton Memorial Library, Room 430
7001 Freret StNew Orleans, Louisiana 70118
5046167742
library@tulane.edu