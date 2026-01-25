NOLA Public Schools, Catholic schools to close Monday due to winter storm

Schools across the New Orleans metro area will be closed Monday (Jan. 26) as a strong cold front moves through the region Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service said overnight lows are expected to fall into the upper 20s on the southshore and the lower 20s on the northshore.

Here's what we know about each school district's plans so far.

The list will be updated as closures are announced:

NOLA-PS schools will be closed Monday. School officials will continue to monitor weather forecasts and road conditions and provide additional information as needed should it impact ongoing school operations.

All New Orleans Archdiocese Catholic schools will be closed Monday due to the anticipated impacts of the expected freezing temperatures in the area. All schools will be reaching out directly to their student families. Families are asked to look for communications from their school leaders with instructions for how the day will be managed — whether the day will be canceled or include virtual or synchronous learning.

All Jefferson Parish Schools will be closed due Monday to extreme cold and the potential for icy roads and unsafe travel condition. Updates regarding reopening plans will be shared as additional information becomes available.

All St. Tammany Parish Public Schools and Offices will be closed Monday due to expected winter weather conditions. School officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates about Tuesday as soon as they have more information.

All St. Bernard Parish Public Schools will be closed Monday due to freezing temperatures and the potential for icy road conditions. All after-school activities are canceled. School officials will continue to monitor the weather and will provide updates about Tuesday as soon as they have more information.

All St. Charles Parish Schools and the School Board Office will be closed on Monday. Schools and offices are expected to reopen on Tuesday. Any change to school operations will be communicated no later than 5 p.m. on Monday through the school system’s established communication channels.

All St. John the Baptist Parish Schools and offices will be closed on Monday. School officials said they will use this time to assess school readiness and conditions for Tuesday. Additional information regarding school operations will be communicated as soon as it becomes available.