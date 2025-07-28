New Orleans election guide: What to know before you cast your ballot

Are you eligible?

To vote in Louisiana, you must be:



Registered by the deadline

At least 18 years old

A U.S. citizen

A legal resident

Not under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony

Not judicially declared mentally incompetent

Are you registered?

The Louisiana Secretary of State's website has a voter portal you can use to check whether you’re registered to vote.

To find your voting information, select "Search by Voter" Enter your first and last name, zip code, birth month and year Click "Submit," and the portal should pull up your information

If you missed the deadline, you won’t be able to vote, but you can register for the next election online . If you’ve moved, changed your name, address or party affiliation, you should notify the registrar of voters in your parish or make changes online .

Can you vote by mail?

Unless you’re a military or overseas voter, you’ll need to have a specific reason to vote absentee. If you’re eligible, you can request an absentee ballot through the state’s online voter portal or you may print and mail an application directly to your registrar of voters . Disabled, military and overseas voters may be able to get their absentee ballot electronically. For more information, they can contact their registrar of voters.

How to vote early

If you’re registered to vote, you should be able to vote early.

Designated polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for each day of early voting.

Here’s a list of early voting locations in Orleans Parish:

City Hall

1300 Perdido Street, Room 1W24

Directions from here: Take a right, walk past the Snack Bar to the hallway on the right.

Algiers Courthouse

225 Morgan Street, Room 105

Chef Menteur Voting Machine Warehouse Site

8870 Chef Menteur Highway

Lake Vista Community Center

6500 Spanish Fort Boulevard

Find your polling place

The state’s online voter portal tells you where to cast your vote. Search by voter or parish to find your polling location.

What should I bring to the polls?

You’ll need to have a current and valid photo ID with your signature.

Options include:



Louisiana driver’s license

Louisiana special ID

LA Wallet digital driver’s license

Military ID

Some other generally recognized picture ID

If your ID does not have your picture or signature, you can still cast your vote by signature on a voter affidavit.