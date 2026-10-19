New Orleans election guide: What to know before you cast your ballot Nov. 3

ORLEANS

Kenilworth Improvement District Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy an annual fee on each parcel located within the Kenilworth Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by La. R.S. 33:9078(C), in the amount of $225, for eight years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2034, which is estimated to generate $143,500 annually, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting, encouraging, and enhancing the security, beautification, and overall betterment of the District, except a 1% City collection fee, and if used for additional law enforcement or security personnel and their services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu those provided by the New Orleans Police Department?

Lake Bullard Neighborhood Improvement District Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy an annual flat fee on each improved parcel within the Lake Bullard Neighborhood Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by La. R.S. 33:9080(B), in the amount of three hundred fifty dollars, for eight years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2034, which is estimated to generate $98,000 annually, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the District, except a 1% City collection fee, and if used for additional law enforcement or security personnel and their services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu of personnel and services provided by the New Orleans Police Department?

Lake Willow Subdivision Improvement District Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy a flat annual fee on each parcel located within the Lake Willow Subdivision Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by La. R.S. 33:9073(B), in the amount of $300, for three years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2029, which is estimated to generate $51,400 annually, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the District, except for a 1% City collection fee, and provided that, if used to fund additional law enforcement or security personnel and services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu of those provided by the New Orleans Police Department?

Lake Oaks Subdivision Improvement District Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy an annual parcel fee on all taxable real property within the Lake Oaks Subdivision Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by La. R.S. 33:9075(B), in an amount not to exceed eight hundred dollars, with the precise amount as authorized by duly adopted resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the District, currently specified as five hundred dollars and estimated to generate $137,500 annually, for four years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2030, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the District, except a 1% City collection fee, and if used for additional law enforcement or security personnel and their services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu of personnel and services provided by the New Orleans Police Department?

Lakewood East Security and Neighborhood Improvement District Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy a flat annual fee on each parcel located within the Lakewood East Security and Neighborhood Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by 33:9080.3(B), in the amount of $300, for eight years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2034, which is estimated to generate $27,600 annually, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the District, except for a 1% City collection fee, and provided that, if used to fund additional law enforcement or security personnel and services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu of those provided by the New Orleans Police Department?

Parishwide Home Rule Charter Amendment Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall Section 6-103 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of New Orleans be amended (i) to prohibit allotments, reallotments, or transfers of budgeted operating funds that will cause, or that are reasonably anticipated to cause, expenditures from any funding category for any department to exceed the amount appropriated for that fiscal year, unless an amendment to the operating budget ordinance reflecting the increase has been adopted and approved, (ii) to require monthly reports to the City Council regarding expenditures to assess whether spending remains in line with the approved budget, and (iii) to prohibit the approval of any requisition, purchase order, voucher or check that would cause, or that is reasonably anticipated to cause, any category of expenditures in the approved annual operating budget to exceed the appropriated amount for that fiscal year, all as more fully described in Ord. No. 30553, M.C.S.?