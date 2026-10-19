New Orleans election guide: What to know before you cast your ballot Nov. 3
Election Dates
- Congressional General Election/Open Party Election: Nov. 3
- Open General Election: Dec. 12
Voter Registration Deadlines
- Congressional General/Open Party
- In person or by mail: Oct. 5
- Online (via GeauxVote): Oct. 13
- Open General
- In person or by mail: Nov. 12
- Online (via GeauxVote): Nov. 21
Early Voting
- Congressional General/Open Party: Oct. 20-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Open General: Nov. 28-Dec. 5 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 29) from 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Absentee Ballots
- Request deadline:
- Congressional General/Open Party: Oct. 30 by 4:30 p.m.
- Open General: Dec. 8 by 4:30 p.m.
- Note: Military, overseas voters, and hospitalized individuals may request ballots up to 4:30 p.m. CST the day before Election Day.
- Return deadline:
- Congressional General/Open Party: Nov. 2 by 4:30 p.m.
- Open General: Dec. 11 by 4:30 p.m.
- Note: Deadlines apply to all except military and overseas voters.
Election Day poll hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Are you eligible?
To vote in Louisiana, you must be:
- Registered by the deadline
- At least 18 years old
- A U.S. citizen
- A legal resident
- Not under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony
- Not judicially declared mentally incompetent
Are you registered?
The Louisiana Secretary of State's website has a voter portal you can use to check whether you’re registered to vote.
- To find your voting information, select "Search by Voter"
- Enter your first and last name, zip code, birth month and year
- Click "Submit," and the portal should pull up your information
If you missed the deadline, you won’t be able to vote, but you can register for the next election online. If you’ve moved, changed your name, address or party affiliation, you should notify the registrar of voters in your parish or make changes online.
Can you vote by mail?
Unless you’re a military or overseas voter, you’ll need to have a specific reason to vote absentee. If you’re eligible, you can request an absentee ballot through the state’s online voter portal or you may print and mail an application directly to your registrar of voters. Disabled, military and overseas voters may be able to get their absentee ballot electronically. For more information, they can contact their registrar of voters.
How to vote early
If you’re registered to vote, you should be able to vote early.
Designated polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for each day of early voting.
Here’s a list of early voting locations in Orleans Parish:
City Hall
1300 Perdido Street, Room 1W24
Directions from here: Take a right, walk past the Snack Bar to the hallway on the right.
Algiers Courthouse
225 Morgan Street, Room 105
Chef Menteur Voting Machine Warehouse Site
8870 Chef Menteur Highway
Lake Vista Community Center
6500 Spanish Fort Boulevard
Find your polling place
The state’s online voter portal tells you where to cast your vote. Search by voter or parish to find your polling location.
What should I bring to the polls?
You’ll need to have a current and valid photo ID with your signature.
Options include:
- Louisiana driver’s license
- Louisiana special ID
- LA Wallet digital driver’s license
- Military ID
- Some other generally recognized picture ID
If your ID does not have your picture or signature, you can still cast your vote by signature on a voter affidavit.
U.S. Senate
- Jamie Davis (D)
- Julia Letlow (R)
U.S. Congress: District 1
- Steve Scalise (R, Incumbent)
- Randall Arrington (R)
- E. Liddy Glass (No Party)
- Lauren Jewett (D)
U.S. Congress: District 2
- Troy Carter (D, Incumbent)
- Lisa Ballay (L)
- Walter “Rocky” Beach (No Party)
- Renada “Honey” Collins (No Party)
- Peter Williams (R)
U.S. Congress: District 3
- Clay Higgins (R, Incumbent)
- “Kate” Cotten (R)
- John Day (D)
- Priscilla Gonzalez (D)
- Tia LeBrun (No Party)
- Caleb "With a C" Walker (D)
U.S. Congress: District 4
- Mike Johnson (R, Incumbent)
- Conrad Cable (D)
- “Matt” Gromlich (D)
- Gordon Heslop (R)
- Mike Nichols (R)
U.S. Congress: District 5
- Stewart Cathey Jr. (R)
- Misti Cordell (R)
- Oscar “Omar” Dantzler (R)
- Michael Echols (R)
- Gabe Firment (R)
- Austin Magee (R)
- Dan McKay (D)
- Patricia “Pat” Moore (D)
- Antonio Wilson (D)
U.S. Congress: District 6
- Monique Appeaning (R)
- Chauna Banks (D)
- Rufus Craig (L)
- Larry Davis III (R)
- Rick Edmonds (R)
- Pat Forbes (D)
- Lindsay “Rubia” Garcia (D)
- Michael Mebruer (R)
- Blake Miguez (R)
- Stephen Wagley (R)
Public Service Commission: District 1
- Stephanie Hilferty (R)
- Christopher "Chris" Justin (No Party)
- Connie Norris (D)
BESE: District 1
- Joseph Cao (R)
- Angela Hershey (D)
Judge, Civil District Court, Division L
- Warren McKenna III (D)
- Candace N. Newell (D)
Judge, Civil District Court, Division M
- Stephanie Bridges (D)
- Shawn Lindsay (D)
Judge, Civil District Court, Domestic Section 1
- Michael ‘Mike’ Hall (D)
- Marie Williams (D)
Judge, Criminal District Court, Section D
- Kimya Holmes (D)
- Simone Levine (D)
Judge, Criminal District Court, Section H
- Camille Buras (D)
- Leon Roché (D)
Magistrate, Magistrate Section, Criminal District Court
- Chanel Robinson Debose (D)
- Juana Marine Lombard (D)
Constable, 1st City Court
- Kristi Boissiere August (D)
- Willie Jones (D)
Amendment 1
Property Tax Exemption Transfer For Disabled Veteran's Spouse
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran with a service-connected disability, who receives the additional property tax exemption, to make a one-time transfer of the additional property tax exemption to a subsequent qualifying property? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 21(K)(1))
A "YES" VOTE WOULD: Allow the spouse of a disabled veteran who was eligible for a special, higher property tax exemption to move to a different home and keep the exemption after the veteran’s death, in a one-time transfer.
A "NO" VOTE WOULD: Keep the requirement that the spouse of a disabled veteran who was eligible for a special property tax exemption must live in the same home after the veteran’s death to continue receiving the exemption.
Amendment 2
Local Authority Over Property Tax Rates
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to allow a local taxing authority to continue to levy a lower millage rate without losing its ability to adjust to the maximum authorized millage rate from a prior year’s reassessment? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 23(C))
A "YES" VOTE WOULD: Give local taxing authorities more flexibility and time to decide if they want to charge the maximum property tax rate available to them or maintain a lower rate.
A "NO" VOTE WOULD: Give local taxing authorities only until the next property reappraisal cycle to decide whether to charge the maximum property tax rate available to them or a lower rate.
Amendment 3
Post-Conviction Bail For Certain Offenders
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to prohibit a defendant from being released on any post-conviction bail if the defendant is convicted of an aggravated offense against a minor child? (Adds Article I, Section 18(C))
A "YES" VOTE WOULD: Prohibit bail for people convicted of certain aggravated offenses against children under state law.
A "NO" VOTE WOULD: Retain provisions allowing people convicted of certain aggravated offenses against children under state law to receive bail.
Amendment 4
Term Limits For Governors
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to prohibit a person who has served more than one and one-half terms as governor from being elected as governor for any future term? (Amends Article IV, Section 3(B))
A "YES" VOTE WOULD: Limit anyone elected Louisiana governor to two four-year terms in a lifetime, rather than two consecutive terms.
A "NO" VOTE WOULD: Retain the current system that limits elected Louisiana governors to two consecutive terms, allowing them to run again after time away from the office.
Amendment 5
Retirement Debt Payments
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to authorize a state retirement system to apply any nonrecurring state monies it receives to any of its unfunded accrued liability rather than requiring application to its oldest unfunded accrued liability? (AmendsArticle VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(iii))
A "YES" VOTE WOULD: Give the Louisiana Legislature and the state retirement systems the authority to determine the order in which surplus dollars will be applied to retirement debt.
A "NO" VOTE WOULD: Retain rules that require the Louisiana Legislature and the state retirement systems to use surplus dollars to pay the oldest retirement debt first.
Amendment 6
Property Tax Exemptions For The Elderly
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to authorize parishes and municipalities to extend an additional property tax exemption for property subject to the homestead exemption that is owned and occupied by a person who is at least sixty-five years of age and who qualifies for the special assessment level? (Effective January 1, 2028) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))
A "YES" VOTE WOULD: Allow parishes and municipalities to increase the property tax exemption available to certain elderly homeowners in Louisiana as they age from 65 to 81.
A "NO" VOTE WOULD: Retain the current statewide property tax exemptions available to homeowners who are 65 and older.
Amendment 7
Public Spending On Drinking Water Utilities
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to authorize parishes and municipalities to extend an additional property tax exemption for property subject to the homestead exemption that is owned and occupied by a person who is at least sixty-five years of age and who qualifies for the special assessment level? (Effective January 1, 2028) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))
A "YES" VOTE WOULD: Ensure that public funds can be spent on identification and replacement of lead-based drinking water lines that run from public property to a person’s home.
A "NO" VOTE WOULD: Retain existing provisions that limit the use of public funds on private property and maintain the current exceptions already allowed.
Amendment 8
Expropriation Of Property By Foreign Adversaries
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to prohibit expropriation of property by a foreign adversary or an agent of a foreign adversary? (Amends Article I, Section 4(B)(4))
A "YES" VOTE WOULD: Prohibit private companies connected to countries deemed a “foreign adversary” from expropriating private property.
A "NO" VOTE WOULD: Retain current rules governing expropriation of private property.
Amendment 9
Expansion of Property Tax Freezes
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 18(G)(1)(a)(ii))
A "YES" VOTE WOULD: Allow homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 to qualify for a property tax assessment freeze.
A "NO" VOTE WOULD: Keep the current $100,000 income threshold for a property tax assessment freeze.
Amendment 10
Tax Exemptions For Rehabilitated Property
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to allow property tax exemptions for blighted or derelict properties that have been rehabilitated, and to require the legislature to enact laws providing for administration of these exemptions? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))
A "YES" VOTE WOULD: Create an optional program that allows parishes to provide property tax exemptions for rehabilitated property that had once been blighted or derelict.
A "NO" VOTE WOULD: Maintain current property tax exemptions, which don’t include authorization for parishes to create a new tax break for rehabilitated properties.
ORLEANS
Kenilworth Improvement District Proposition
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy an annual fee on each parcel located within the Kenilworth Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by La. R.S. 33:9078(C), in the amount of $225, for eight years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2034, which is estimated to generate $143,500 annually, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting, encouraging, and enhancing the security, beautification, and overall betterment of the District, except a 1% City collection fee, and if used for additional law enforcement or security personnel and their services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu those provided by the New Orleans Police Department?
Lake Bullard Neighborhood Improvement District Proposition
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy an annual flat fee on each improved parcel within the Lake Bullard Neighborhood Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by La. R.S. 33:9080(B), in the amount of three hundred fifty dollars, for eight years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2034, which is estimated to generate $98,000 annually, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the District, except a 1% City collection fee, and if used for additional law enforcement or security personnel and their services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu of personnel and services provided by the New Orleans Police Department?
Lake Willow Subdivision Improvement District Proposition
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy a flat annual fee on each parcel located within the Lake Willow Subdivision Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by La. R.S. 33:9073(B), in the amount of $300, for three years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2029, which is estimated to generate $51,400 annually, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the District, except for a 1% City collection fee, and provided that, if used to fund additional law enforcement or security personnel and services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu of those provided by the New Orleans Police Department?
Lake Oaks Subdivision Improvement District Proposition
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy an annual parcel fee on all taxable real property within the Lake Oaks Subdivision Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by La. R.S. 33:9075(B), in an amount not to exceed eight hundred dollars, with the precise amount as authorized by duly adopted resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the District, currently specified as five hundred dollars and estimated to generate $137,500 annually, for four years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2030, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the District, except a 1% City collection fee, and if used for additional law enforcement or security personnel and their services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu of personnel and services provided by the New Orleans Police Department?
Lakewood East Security and Neighborhood Improvement District Proposition
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy a flat annual fee on each parcel located within the Lakewood East Security and Neighborhood Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by 33:9080.3(B), in the amount of $300, for eight years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2034, which is estimated to generate $27,600 annually, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the District, except for a 1% City collection fee, and provided that, if used to fund additional law enforcement or security personnel and services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu of those provided by the New Orleans Police Department?
Parishwide Home Rule Charter Amendment Proposition
BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall Section 6-103 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of New Orleans be amended (i) to prohibit allotments, reallotments, or transfers of budgeted operating funds that will cause, or that are reasonably anticipated to cause, expenditures from any funding category for any department to exceed the amount appropriated for that fiscal year, unless an amendment to the operating budget ordinance reflecting the increase has been adopted and approved, (ii) to require monthly reports to the City Council regarding expenditures to assess whether spending remains in line with the approved budget, and (iii) to prohibit the approval of any requisition, purchase order, voucher or check that would cause, or that is reasonably anticipated to cause, any category of expenditures in the approved annual operating budget to exceed the appropriated amount for that fiscal year, all as more fully described in Ord. No. 30553, M.C.S.?