Which New Orleans grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Which ones are closed?

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published November 26, 2024 at 9:26 AM CST
javiglec/glec studio
/
Canva

Forget an item on your Thanksgiving shopping list? No problem.

Although many stores will be closed for the holiday to let staff enjoy time with family, there are still a few spots open for those last-minute items you might need.

Here’s a list to help you figure out what’s open and closed, so you can make last-minute shopping a breeze.

Open on Thanksgiving

  • Breaux Mart (all locations): 7 a.m. to noon
  • Canseco's:  The store will close at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day 
  • Lakeview Grocery: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Robért Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Rouses: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Whole Foods Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed on Thanksgiving

  • Costco
  • Sam's Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Winn-Dixie
  • Walmart
