Where to go for Easter brunch in New Orleans

Want to enjoy an Easter brunch, but don’t feel like hosting? There are plenty of options in New Orleans if you want to go out to eat.

Several restaurants are hosting buffets or will have special brunch menus with breakfast items and Easter favorites like lamb, scalloped potatoes, spring vegetables.

The restaurants below will be open Sunday, April 20. Reservations can book up fast, so you’ll want to make them in advance.

Did we miss a restaurant? Email tips@wwno.org and let us know about restaurants that are taking reservations.

Brennan’s

Location: 417 Royal Street

Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For $75 per person, you can enjoy a three-course Easter mea l with dishes like Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib and the restaurant’s World Famous Bananas Foster. Reservations can be made online. For parties larger than six, call 504-525-9711.

Columns’ Easter Fried Chicken Brunch

Location: 3811 St. Charles Avenue

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate Easter with live music and a family-style brunch featuring deviled eggs, warm biscuits with honey butter, a Bloody Mary bar and more. Tickets are $75 plus tax and gratuity. You can RSVP here.

Couvant

Location: 315 Magazine Street (inside the Eliza Jane Hotel)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

The French-inspired brunch will feature dishes like Huîtres Frites, crawfish hash, braised lamb benedict and more for $62 per person. Reservations are recommended.

Houmas House

Location: 40136 LA-942, Darrow

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

The historic plantation house will host its Annual Easter Buffet on the front lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If the weather doesn’t permit, the buffet will move to the ballroom indoors. Reservations and a payment in advance are required. For reservations, call 225-473-9380.

Messina’s Runway Cafe

Location: 6001 Stars and Stripes Boulevard

Time: 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The restaurant’s special Easter menu features fluffy scrambled eggs, scalloped potatoes, Creole marinated crab claws and apricot glazed cornish hens and more. For reservations, call 504-241-5300.

Ralph’s on the Park

Location: 900 City Park Avenue

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For $85 per person, you can get a three-course meal with dishes like Bananas Foster Dutch Baby Pancake, Roy Red Shrimp & Unicorn Grits and more. Kids can get three courses for $25. View the menu here.

Redfish Grill

Location: 115 Bourbon Street

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The restaurant will host its Annual Easter Buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu is posted on the restaurant’s website. It’s $75 for adults, $29 for children ages 12 and under. Kids 2 and under eat for free. Reservations are required. To book one in advance, call 504-598-1200.

Rizzuto's Ristorante & Chop House

Location: 6262 Fleur De Lis Drive

Time: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant’s 4-course prix fixe Easter dinner includes entrees like Gulf Fish, Veal Rizutto, Colorado Lamb Chop and Panna Cotta. You can book a reservation on the restaurant’s website.

Steamboat Natchez Easter Bunny Jazz Cruise

Location: 400 Toulouse Street

Time: 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate Easter on the river on Steamboat Natchez’s Easter Bunny Brunch Jazz Cruise. They’ll have brunch, live jazz and photo ops with the Easter Bunny. There are two sailings at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Vampire Apothecary

Location: 725 St. Peter

Time: 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.