The Imbalanced Scales of Immigration Justice: A Listening Session and Conversation

Cameroonian asylum seekers fleeing conflict back home say they were met with abuse, lengthy detention stays and threats of deportation in Louisiana and Mississippi. An investigation by the Gulf States Newsroom and Type Investigations digs into the experiences of those snagged in the region’s thorny immigration system.

Reporter Bobbi-Jeanne Misick found that immigration judges in Louisiana were much less likely to side with asylum seekers compared with other parts of the country.

Join us as we listen to the three-part audio series and discuss what’s happened since with Bobbi and some of her sources. The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. To register, please follow this link .

This conversation takes place one year after the Biden Administration granted Cameroonians Temporary Protective Status (TPS), which would allow them to stay and work in the U.S. without fear of deportation for 18 months. A year later, we explore what’s changed and the dilemmas asylum seekers still face.

Guests:

