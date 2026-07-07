Here’s a special way to support WWNO if you are age 70 ½ or older.

The IRA Charitable Distribution was permanently extended in the Tax Relief Act of 2015. Now you can make a charitable gift directly from your IRA every year while excluding the amount of that gift from your adjusted gross income (AGI) and, consequently, without paying taxes on it.

Advantages to you:

The IRA Charitable Distribution permits you to make donations directly to charitable organizations such as WWNO from your IRA without counting the distribution as part of your AGI and, consequently, without paying taxes on it.

You don’t recognize the distribution as income for federal income tax purposes. The distribution counts towards your minimum required distribution for the year.

To qualify:

You must be 70-1/2 or older and required to make an annual distribution from your IRA.

Your total combined charitable IRA distribution contribution cannot exceed $100,000 in any one year.

Charitable contributions from an IRA must go directly to a public charity, such as the LSU New Orleans Foundation, which accepts contributions in support of WWNO. Contributions to donor-advised funds and private foundations, except in narrow circumstances, do not qualify for tax-free IRA distribution contributions.

Distributions can be made only from traditional Individual Retirement Accounts or Roth IRAs. Charitable donations from 403(b) plans, 401(k) plans, pension plans, and other retirement plans are ineligible for the tax-free treatment. Distribution must be made directly from the IRA trustee payable to WWNO or to the LSU New Orleans Foundation in support of WWNO.

You cannot receive any goods or services in return for your charitable IRA distribution contribution in order to qualify for tax-free treatment.

You must receive an acknowledgement from WWNO or the UNO Foundation for each distribution contribution.

We recommend that you seek advice from your accountant prior to making a charitable distribution as personal circumstances can have a significant impact on whether charitable distributions are advantageous.

To make a gift, we suggest you initially contact your IRA administrator for instructions, as each administrator has company-specific guidelines. However, with all administrators it is essential for you to confirm the check is made out to the charity and not to the individual to avoid undesired tax consequences.

In order to benefit from an IRA charitable distribution, contact your IRA administrator as early as possible before December 31 as some administrators may place a deadline on requesting transfers.

The Tax ID Number of the LSU New Orleans Foundation is 72-1051326.

For more information about making a Charitable IRA Distribution contribution to WWNO, contact the membership department (membership@wwno.org, 504-280-7002) or Eric Balukonis, Interim Director of Development in LSU New Orleans Advancement (504-280-6159, ebalukonis@lsunofoundation.org).

For proper handling, acknowledgment and donor credit, IRA distributions being made as a donation to WWNO should be sent to:

Paul Maassen

WWNO, University of New Orleans

2000 Lakeshore Drive

New Orleans, LA 70148

504 280 7001 (voice)

504 280 6061 (fax)

Alternatively, send to Eric Balukonis at the LSU New Orleans Foundation:

Eric Balukonis

LSU New Orleans Advancement Office

Homer Hitt Alumni & Visitors Center

2000 Lakeshore Drive

New Orleans, LA 70148

504 280 3996 (voice)

