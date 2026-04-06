Capitol Access Minute: A bill to allow vets to be school resource officers advances

HB 1009 to increase penalties if you exceed 100 miles per hour in a vehicle cleared the full House. Driving over 100 miles per hour is considered reckless operation and is currently a misdemeanor. If the bill clears the Senate and is signed by the governor, it would become a felony to drive more than 100 miles per hour in Louisiana.

A bill to allow military veterans to help address the shortage of school resource officers advanced to the full House. HB 682 author, Representative Kellee Dickerson says her bill is designed to improve public safety.

On Tuesday the House is expected to debate a bill HB 410 to make Louisiana a state that requires two parties to consent to the recording of conversations. Currently only one party has to know their conversation is being recorded. There are exceptions in the bill to allow one person to record what is believed to be illegal behavior.

The legislature is on Easter break and will return to the capitol on Tuesday.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington