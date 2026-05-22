Capitol Access Minute: Congressional map with one Democratic district clears House committee

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington

The House Governmental Affairs Committee voted along party lines to advance a congressional map, SB 121 , with one Democratic district and five Republican districts.

During debate Democratic Representative Denise Marcelle pointed out there was a discrepancy in population numbers listed in the legislation compared to numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office. Marcelle said the conflicting numbers will most likely lead to litigation after the map is signed by the governor.

It’s anticipated the map will clear the Republican controlled House.

Louisiana is one of several southern states redrawing maps to favor Republicans in congress after the US Supreme Court’s decision that race can not be a predominant factor when drawing congressional lines.

In addition to the congressional map, the legislature has to vote on the state budget.

The budget, HB 1 , will go before the Senate next week. Once amended it will have to return to the House for final approval.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington