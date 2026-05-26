Capitol Access Minute: One week left in session; budget and congressional map

There’s one more week left in the regular session. The two biggest pieces of legislation which have yet to receive final approval are a new congressional map and the state budget. The Senate is scheduled to debate the budget today.

Governor Jeff Landry is holding a press conference this morning to discuss teacher pay raises, a week after he threatened to pull all pay raises from the state budget after Amendment 3 failed for a second time on May 16th.

The Amendment would have combined three educational trust funds to be used to pay down teacher retirement debt and in theory that would have allowed for school districts to fund those pay raises.

The governor will be joined by Senate President Cameron Henry, and House Speaker Phillip DeVillie at 11:30 AM.

The congressional map drawn with one Democratic district as opposed to two will go before the full House this week. The map which cleared the Senate was amended in a House committee and will then have to return to the higher chamber for final approval before it’s signed off by the governor and is used in the November election.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.

