Louisiana leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published April 21, 2025 at 11:04 AM CDT
A faithful holds a portrait of late Pope Francis at the Basílica de San José de Flores, where he worshipped as a youth, following the Vatican's announcement of his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Gustavo Garello/AP
/
AP
A faithful holds a portrait of late Pope Francis at the Basílica de San José de Flores, where he worshipped as a youth, following the Vatican's announcement of his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Political and religious leaders from across Louisiana are paying tribute to Pope Francis who died Easter Monday at the age of 88.

Francis died at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, a day after he appeared at St. Peter's Square to wish thousands of worshippers a Happy Easter, the Vatican said.

“Pope Francis was a true man of God who called and challenged all of us to witness our faith in all aspects of our daily life. His ministry stretched beyond the normal boundaries into the peripheries of those who have felt marginalized by our society,” Archbishop Gregory Aymond, the Archbishop of New Orleans, wrote in a statement posted on Facebook. “He will always be remembered for his love, compassion, humility, and care for all of God’s creation.”

A memorial Mass will be held for Francis at St. Louis Cathedral at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aymon added.

“His care for the poor, the indigent, the prisoner and the migrant were hallmarks of his service as Holy Father. He was a Good Shepherd to all and a sterling example of the Christ-like virtues of faith, hope and charity,” Bishop Michael Duca of the Diocese of Baton Rouge said in a statement. “It is ironic that Pope Francis would be called home during the Church’s Jubilee Year of Hope, a commemoration that highlights the hope we must always place in God’s infinite goodness, forgiveness and mercy.”

Duca said the diocese will observe days of mourning, which will include a memorial Mass, public recitation of the Liturgy of the Hours, and Eucharistic and other devotional prayers, along with lectures on Pope Francis’ legacy, teachings and acts of charity.

"Rest in Peace Pope Francis," Gov. Jeff Landry, who is Catholic, posted on X. "(First Lady) Sharon and I join Christians around the world in praying for him and the Church during this time."

"Today, our prayers are with all those mourning the passing of Pope Francis," U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Shreveport) said in a statement. "As the leader of the Catholic Church, he impacted the lives of countless people across the globe. May he rest in peace."

“Pope Francis taught that the face of God is mercy,” Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote on X. “He preached Christ’s mercy through his care for the poor, marginalized, and unwanted, not only through his words. My thoughts are with the Catholic church and Catholic faithful today."

U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow (R-Start) shared her condolences on X, posting a picture of herself with Francis from 2023.

“It was an honor to spend a few moments with him in 2023 while visiting the Vatican,” Letlow wrote. “I held great respect for the faith and humility he exhibited in his daily walk. May he rest in eternal peace.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis on this Easter Monday," U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise posted on X. "As the first pope to be elected from the Americas, he continued the Papal tradition of spreading the message of Jesus’ love around the world. May God be with the Catholic Church during this time of mourning and transition."

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter (D-New Orleans) called Francis “a voice for the voiceless, and a living example of Christ’s love in action.”

“Pope Francis led with humility, compassion, and unwavering moral clarity,” Carter wrote in a statement on X.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a statement, asking residents to reflect on Francis’ life.

“Since his election in 2013, he served as a guiding light for millions, embodying the values of love, mercy, and inclusion,” the statement said. “It is our prayer that he now rests in God’s eternal peace.”

This story is developing and will be updated. 
Tags
Louisiana News Louisiana NewsLouisianapope franciscatholic churchJeff Landrytroy carterMayor LaToya CantrellSteve ScaliseMike JohnsonArchdiocese of New Orleans
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris

