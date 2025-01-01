My wife and I have left New Orleans a number of times. Going against the practical advice and desperate pleas of family and friends and probably defying logic, we’ve always returned. It would be easy (and a bit cliché) to say it was the music, food, or architecture that drew us back. Truth is, it was something else. What, pray tell? I’m not exactly sure. My mother, a character culled from the pages of a Tennessee Williams’ play, used to blame it on some unexplainable ethereal force. “Even Marie Laveau,” she would say, “couldn’t peg a voodoo pin to it.”

My father, the quintessential southern gentleman says, “The city is like an old familiar chicken coop. Eventually, we all come back to roost.” My doctor diagnosed it as “dementia induced by the balmy subtropical heat.” We were incapable of responsible decision-making because our gray matter had been reduced to a lumpy, swamp-like roux. A lay meteorologist friend of mine quickly retorted, “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity stupid.” Another friend of mine is an entomologist. For him, the answer was easy: “The place is just crawling with bugs. Swarming termites and marauding fire ants, cockroaches the size of pterodactyls and mosquitoes capable of carrying off small bovine, what’s not to like?”

And then there are the transplants, people who came down for Jazz Fest or Mardi Gras and never left. While dancing to the Iguanas at Café Brazil or drinking a Pimm’s Cup at the Napoleon House, they slammed headlong into their geographical soul mate. It’s as if they were abducted by aliens, aliens who just happen to live on a much cooler planet. (Dorothy, you’re definitely not in Kansas anymore!) They Buy a shotgun double and rent out the other half, take a few classes at Tulane or UNO, acquire a taste for chicory and seersucker, and, eventually, join the “confederacy of dunces.” Like so many other Big Queasy “char-ac-tuz” (Listen to Dr. John’s rendition of “Basin Street Blues” for the proper pronunciation.), they become part of the ethereal force my mom couldn’t quite put a finger on.

Two days before Katrina hit, my wife and I fled to the “high ground” of Avery Island. We watched from a distance in disbelief as our city was battered and beaten about. We, like others around the world, were incensed by the slow response and human folly of it all. It was utterly surreal.

For the longest time, we considered leaving. San Francisco, Charleston, Key West, Charlottesville, and a slough of European and Latin American cities made the initial cut. We listened to people far more rational than us and we swallowed the poison of one pragmatic argument after another. And then, two days before the mayor said we could return, we were back.

When people ask me what it is that keeps us here, I think of George Harrison’s famous song and simply say, “Something.”