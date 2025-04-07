French Quarter Fest 2025: What to know before you go

Thousands of revelers from near and far will gather in the Historic French Quarter this week for the annual French Quarter Fest, a free, four-day celebration of Louisiana music, food, and culture, running from Thursday to Sunday.

The festival will feature more than 300 musical acts across 22 stages, 70 food vendors, and special events, including its “After Dark” concert series, a parade, free dance lessons and more.

“It's the perfect way to kick off spring in New Orleans with local music, food, and a vibrant atmosphere,” said Emily Madero, President and CEO of the French Quarter Fest.

If you plan to attend the festival, here’s what you should know before you head out.

Hours

The festival will take place Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Security

To enhance pedestrian safety, the New Orleans Police Department will deploy 180 officers and install water-filled bollards along Bourbon Street and other busy areas. Visitors will also notice extra surveillance drones and police cameras in the neighborhood, according to NOPD.

If you want to check on the location of first aid and ambulance stations, you can download the French Quarter Fest event app for an updated list.

Traffic

NOPD says it will shut down an “extensive” number of streets around Bourbon and Decatur streets to help control traffic flow. St. Peter Street will serve as the main thoroughfare for rideshare and residential vehicles to access the Quarter.

With limited parking and heavy traffic expected, attendees are advised to use alternate transportation like RTA buses, streetcars, ride-shares, bikes, or the ferry.

Parking

Nearby lots include:

Additional paid lots are available nearby, within walking distance.

Cashless festival

This year’s festival is cashless. All food, beverage, and merchandise booths will accept credit cards and digital payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. An on-site cash exchange station will be available at the JAX Lot.

Parade

The kick-off parade will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the 200 block of Bourbon Street and Bienville Street and proceed to Jackson Square for the opening day ceremony at the NewOrleans.com Stage.

Music lineup

The festival showcases a 100 percent local lineup, headlined by Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Irma Thomas, the Soul Queen of New Orleans.

The Chevron Evening Concert Series at the JAX Lot will feature performances by Chapel Hart Band, The Original Pinettes Brass Band with Mia X, Little Freddie King, and Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters.

At Spanish Plaza's Jack Daniel's Stage, you can see acts like Indys Blu, The Soul Rebels, and Jelly Joseph. The Louisiana Fish Fry Stage will host over a dozen brass bands, while the New Orleans Jazz Museum will host several jazz performances. Other venues, like the Café Beignet Stage at Musical Legends Park and the Jazz Playhouse at the Royal Sonesta, will also feature live jazz.

For the full music schedule, visit frenchquarterfest.org/music .

Food and drinks

Enjoy food and drinks from over 70 vendors, including Vaucresson’s Creole Hot Sausage Poboy, Lasyone’s Famous Meat Pies, Chubbies Famous Fried Chicken, and popular spots like Cafe Dauphine and Love at First Bite. Festival sponsor Abita Beer will offer a variety of spirits, wines, and non-alcoholic beverages. Local chefs will host live cooking demonstrations at Mike’s Amazing Culinary Stage.

For a full list of vendors, visit frenchquarterfest.org/food .

Special events

Calliope Concerts on the Natchez: Catch 15-minute calliope concerts daily on the Steamboat Natchez at 10:30 a.m., 1:45 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

FQF After Dark Series: The festival is bringing back its “After Dark” concert series to keep the good times rolling after the last festival stage closes at 8 p.m. Concerts will take place at venues around the city. Tickets are available at frenchquarterfest.org/special-events .

Free dance lessons: Professional dancers will teach classes on traditional Jazz, 1920s Charleston, Swing Dance, Cajun, Jitterbug, and Zydeco at the French Market Traditional Jazz Stage and the Chevron Stage. The classes are free and open to the public.

200th Anniversary of the Marquis de Lafayette’s visit to New Orleans: The event, hosted by the Louisiana Museum Foundation and the Louisiana State Museum, will feature a historical reenactment of the general’s address from Jackson Square on the NewOrleans.com Stage, introduced by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

Volunteer opportunities: Volunteer at the festival to enjoy exclusive perks and a chance to win prizes and raffle items. For more details, visit frenchquarterfest.org/volunteers .

Banned items

Expect bag checks at all major sites and stages. Prohibited items must be discarded, surrendered, or securely stored off-site. Surrendered items won’t be returned.

Here’s a list of prohibited items: