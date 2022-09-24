Tropical Storm Ian could be a major hurricane by Monday, NHC says; see latest forecast

Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean late Friday, one that could be a major hurricane as early as Monday and continue to be one as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico, National Hurricane Center forecasters said.

The latest track from NHC on Saturday morning shows this eventual hurricane being a problem for Florida, though forecasters said Saturday the track shifted slightly south and west compared to earlier forecasts.

"Beyond 72 hours, there is still a large amount of cross-track spread in the guidance as Ian emerges into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approaches Florida," the NHC forecast said.

Forecasters said the track will likely be adjusted "given the increased uncertainty."

Hannah Lisney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Slidell, said Louisiana residents should stay alert and monitor the forecast for changes, and prepare their hurricane plans in case the storm moves west.

“Shifts in the track and the cone are still possible at this point,” Lisney said.

Here’s what we know about the tropical depression in the Caribbean as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tropical Storm Ian

Forecasters said around 10 a.m. Saturday that the system was about 270 miles south southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and 520 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.

The storm, currently in the Caribbean, has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It continues to move west, toward the Gulf, at 15 mph.

The tropical storm is expected to significantly strengthen over the next couple of days, according to forecasters — more than they were originally predicting in past forecasts. Ian will move over a limited amount of land, and move over it quickly. The NHC forecast said it could become a hurricane by Sunday night and a major hurricane by late Monday when it's near western Cuba.

It will move over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and Wednesday as a major hurricane before arriving to Florida's coast, likely early Thursday.

Watches, Warnings and Conditions

Because Ian is expected to intensify quickly as it moves near land, there were two watches and warnings in effect in preparation of Ian's arrival.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:



Cayman Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:



Jamaica

Forecasters said Ian will bring plenty of rain, strong winds and storm surge to parts of the Caribbean and south Florida.

Ahead of the storm's arrival, south Florida and the Florida Keys could see 1 to 3 inches of rain, with local maximum amounts of 5 inches, through Tuesday. Forecasters warned of flooding as a possibility as well.

See the list of conditions expected here.

Hurricane Season 2022

Following two hectic hurricane seasons, particularly for Louisiana, meteorologists expect 2022 to be a busy year for the tropics as well, despite a slow start.

As of Friday, forecasters were also monitoring a post-tropical cyclone, two more tropical storms and a system with a low chance of development.

Courtesy of National Hurricane Center

With 80 mph winds, post-tropical cyclone Fiona had weakened as it moved over eastern Canada on Saturday morning, according to NHC forecasts. Hurricane warnings, tropical storm warnings and tropical storm watches were in effect for multiple areas as Fiona brought with it strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain. The storm is expected to move back over water by Sunday.

Tropical Storm Gaston was about 120 miles west northwest of Faial Island in the Central Azores on Saturday morning. A tropical storm warning was in effect for the nearby islands. Gaston is expected to weaken over the next few days and become a post-tropical cyclone later Saturday.

Tropical Storm Hermine formed Friday, and is 390 miles north northeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC forecast said the storm, though short-lived, is expected to bring heavy rain and potentially flash flooding to the Canary Islands this weekend.

Despite a slow start to the season, hurricane forecasters still predict 14 to 21 named storms this season, including three to six major hurricanes, which would have wind speeds at 111 mph or higher.

So far, names Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona and Gaston, Hermine and Ian have been used. Julia is the next available name.

Unlike in years past, when forecasters had to pull from the Greek alphabet after all available storm names were used up, NHC will no longer use names like Zeta or Delta. Instead, forecasters will use names from a supplemental list.

Storms are categorized per the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale: Tropical depression (below 38 mph), Tropical Storm (39-73 mph), Category 1 (74-95 mph), Category 2 (96-110 mph), Category 3 (111-129 mph), Category 4 (130-156 mph) and Category 5 (more than 157 mph).

For more information on the tropical depression and other disturbances monitored by NHC, click here.

