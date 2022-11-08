© 2022 WWNO
Kenner voters rerouted to new polling place after bomb threat

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Piper Hutchinson (Louisiana Illuminator)
Published November 8, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST
election day illuminator.jpeg
A bomb threat has closed down a polling location in Jefferson Parish. Voters have been redirected to a new precinct. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator)

After bomb threat at a Jefferson Parish polling place Tuesday morning, voters are being rerouted to a new precinct, parish official say.

According to the Kenner Police Department, Kenner Discovery School, one of the areas polling locations, received a bomb threat Tuesday morning. No children were at the school due to Election Day.

Jefferson Parish officials said in a statement on Twitter that voters assigned to the Kenner Discovery precinct will now vote at Audubon Elementary, less than two miles away at 200 W. Loyola Drive in Kenner.

In a statement, the Kenner Police Department said it is investigating whether the threat is connected with a bomb threat the school received last Thursday.

Voters with questions about their polling place are advised to contact the Secretary of State’s election hotline at 800-883-2805.

This story was originally published by the Louisiana Illuminator.

Piper Hutchinson (Louisiana Illuminator)
