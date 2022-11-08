Kenner voters rerouted to new polling place after bomb threat

After bomb threat at a Jefferson Parish polling place Tuesday morning, voters are being rerouted to a new precinct, parish official say.

According to the Kenner Police Department, Kenner Discovery School, one of the areas polling locations, received a bomb threat Tuesday morning. No children were at the school due to Election Day.

‼️ Kenner Discovery School received a bomb threat earlier this morning. Kenner Police are on scene investigating and trying to determine if this will be related to a bomb threat the school received on Thursday, November 3, 2022. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/A1q9ZxzbAS — Kenner PD (@KennerPolice) November 8, 2022

Jefferson Parish officials said in a statement on Twitter that voters assigned to the Kenner Discovery precinct will now vote at Audubon Elementary, less than two miles away at 200 W. Loyola Drive in Kenner.

In a statement, the Kenner Police Department said it is investigating whether the threat is connected with a bomb threat the school received last Thursday.

Voters with questions about their polling place are advised to contact the Secretary of State’s election hotline at 800-883-2805.

This story was originally published by the Louisiana Illuminator.

